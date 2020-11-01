Omandurar Government Hospital cardiologist’s body washed ashore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Body of a 42-year-old cardiologist attached to the Omandurar Government Hospital washed ashore in a river near Udumalpet on Friday.

Dr N Jothilingam was reportedly washed away by river currents while he was trying in vain to save his son from drowning. They had gone to the river to take a dip.

Condolences poured from all quarters for the bereaved family on Saturday.

Expressing shock over the deaths, Health Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar tweeted, “He is an associate professor, an experienced cardiothoracic surgeon and the backbone of the heart transplantation team at the government multi specialty hospital.

My heart goes out to the bereaved family.” Nodal Officer and Radiology Department HoD at the hospital Dr Ananda Kumar said Dr Jothilingam’s death has pushed him into deep grief.