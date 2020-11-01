STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Residents oppose axing of 60-year-old banyan trees for construction in Tamil Nadu

The government had decided to construct the building for Primary Agricultural Cooperative Bank that is functional in Paranam village near Sendurai.

Published: 01st November 2020 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 03:38 AM

People of Paranam village in Ariyalur staging protest with banners seeking protection of decades-old banyan trees | Express

By Express News Service

ARIYALUR: Demanding not to chop off two banyan trees for the construction of two buildings, residents and an organisation named Marangalin Nanbargal Kuzhu staged a protest near Sendurai in Ariyalur on Saturday.

The government had decided to construct the building for Primary Agricultural Cooperative Bank that is functional in Paranam village near Sendurai. For the same purpose, the government has decided to cut two 60-year-old banyan trees and it has allocated RS 25 lakh for the construction. 

The residents said that the customers who come to the bank relax under the trees and breathe a fresh air. As the protest intensified, village panchayat officials held a peace talk with them and assured them to look into the issue. They insisted the officials to construct the building at some other vacant land without chopping off the trees. Later, over 50 protesters withdraw the protest. 

Marangalin Nanbargal Kuzhu member Vijayakumar said, “The government has decided to cut these trees so that the bank’s new building will be visible from the road itself. We have complained to the Sendurai BDO and the Collector not to cut down the trees. There is a vacant land on the backside of the bank. Therefore the authorities have to start the new building there without cutting down the trees.”

