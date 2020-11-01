STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu man ‘keeps his promise to god’ by ending life after getting bank job?

A suicide note recovered from Navin’s shirt said that he had been trying hard for a government job for years in vain, and that he took the extreme step to ‘keep promise to god’. 

Representational Image

By Abdul Rabi
Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: His prayers were finally answered when he got a government job, and the 32-year-old Navin, a newly-recruited assistant manager of a bank in Mumbai, stuck to his promise.

Expressing his gratitude to god for fulfilling his dream, he ended his life by jumping in front of a train! 

When railway police contacted his family members in Erumbukadu near Nagercoil, it was hard for them to digest the news.

They reportedly told the officials that Navin was in Mumbai and had called them over telephone even on Friday morning. 

A railway police officer said that the man, who was a Bachelor of Engineering (BE) graduate, joined the bank in its Mumbai branch some 15 days ago. 

“Navin reached Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala by flight on Friday and from there he travelled to Nagercoil by road,” he said. Nagercoil railway police registered a case under Section 174 CrPC (suicide).

‘He was a religious man’ 
A source said that the 32-year-old Navin, who was very religious, belonged to an affluent family and had a brother.

