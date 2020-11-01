Tamil Nadu man stabs eatery owner over poorly cooked egg

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A wordy duel that broke out between two customers and the owner of an eatery over poorly cooked fried rice ended up in blood bath in Tiruvannamalai.

“S Sai Yaseen, of Kanikiluppai visited a fast food shop at Irumbedu with his friend V Yuvaraj, 21, on Thursday.

Sai Yaseen ordered fried rice and when it was served he found the preparation to be faulty. He verbally abused the owner, C Sathiaraj, 25, saying that the ‘egg in the rice was not properly fried.’

A wordy duel broke out between them before Sai Yaseen stabbed Sathiaraj with a knife in his stomach inflicting injuries. Locals surrounded and roughed him up, the sources stated.

The injured Sathiaraj was rushed to the government hospital and was later shifted to Govt Vellore Medical College Hospital at Adukkamparai. His condition was stable.“Yuvaraj was arrested on Thursday itself.

He was produced before the Arni judicial magistrate court and remanded at the district jail in Tiruvannamalai,” a police officer said. He added that Sai Yaseen would be remanded after discharged from hospital.

