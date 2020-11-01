Tamil Nadu old age home inmates return after recovering from COVID-19

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fifty five of the 58 residents of an old age home in the city who had tested positive for Covid in September, have recovered and returned home for Deepavali. The senior citizens, aged between 70 and 85, contracted infection after an attender at positive.

They were then shifted in batches to King Institute, Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. “We were overjoyed when they came back and welcomed them with Aarti,” a staff at the home said.

The group also had a celebration to mark the International Day for Older Persons which fell on October 1. Three persons who succumbed to the virus had various other medical conditions, the staff added.

“Although all of them have recovered, we are still extremely cautious when it comes to maintaining safety precautions and allowing entry to outsiders, including donors,” she said.

A Corporation official from the zone, who had coordinated the testing and hospital admission, said the civic body has been following up with the home after the people were discharged.

State resumes bus services to Puducherry

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has permitted private and public bus services between the State and Puducherry, and the passengers would not require e-passes. According to a Government Order signed by Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, the State decided to allow the bus services taking into consideration a request sent by Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanaswamy.

Narayanaswamy had earlier written to the State, “Patients from Tamil Nadu would benefit if public transport services to the union territory is resumed, as it houses six medical colleges. It would also help vendors and industrialists.”