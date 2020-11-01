STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu ryots worried as wild boars damage crop

15,000 acres of maize cultivation is taken up in several villages, which are close to forest. Farmers urge the forest officials to inspect their fields and take appropriate action immediately.

Published: 01st November 2020 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

A farmer showing his maize crop reportedly damaged by wild boars in Perambalur’s Veppanthattai taluk.

A farmer showing his maize crop reportedly damaged by wild boars in Perambalur’s Veppanthattai taluk. | Express

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Enough damage has already been caused by fall armyworms (FAW) on maize crops. Adding to it is the four-legged, furry creature — wild boar. Farmers have reported crop damage on several acres of maize fields in villages such as Venbavur, Nuthapur and Malaiyalapatti of Veppanthattai taluk of the district. 

About 15,000 acres of maize cultivation is taken up in these villages, which are close to forest. Farmers urged the forest officials to inspect their fields and take appropriate action immediately. P Chinnasamy, a farmer of Veppanthattai said, “I borrowed money from bank and planted maize on 10 acres.

I have spent about Rs 15,000 per acre so far. After FAW infestation, my crops started growing without any problem.

However, wild boars have wreaked damage to the crops. Almost 40 per cent of it have been destroyed. I will suffer great loss if the yield is in last stage.” He asked the officials to set up nets around the fields. 

Another resident R Ramachadran, who has planted maize on his 8 acres, said, “More than 30 wild boars come and damage the field at night. This year, the monsoon has promised good yield. Everything will go waste if crops are destroyed by wild boars. They tend to damage fields as far away 3-4 km from the forest. We do not know where to lodge a complaint.

More than 100 acres in our area alone have been laid waste to. Owing to this, some farmers have set up wire fences in some places.” Talking to TNIE, Perambalur District Forest Officer (DFO) T Elangovan said, “There is little to no use in erecting fence/net. Wild boars dig the ground and enter the fields. We are looking into alternative solutions.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu farmers Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Who can resist the magic of PM Modi's oratory?
Nitish Kumar-led NDA claims to have provided six lakh jobs in five years. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar polls: Unemployment issue takes centre stage, but what are they?
For representational purposes
'Ayurveda can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate Covid cases'
Umerkote MLA Nityananda Gond and wife Chaiti Gond harvesting paddy.
This Odisha MLA is busy harvesting his paddy, vegetable fields

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp