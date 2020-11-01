Tamil Nadu ryots worried as wild boars damage crop

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Enough damage has already been caused by fall armyworms (FAW) on maize crops. Adding to it is the four-legged, furry creature — wild boar. Farmers have reported crop damage on several acres of maize fields in villages such as Venbavur, Nuthapur and Malaiyalapatti of Veppanthattai taluk of the district.

About 15,000 acres of maize cultivation is taken up in these villages, which are close to forest. Farmers urged the forest officials to inspect their fields and take appropriate action immediately. P Chinnasamy, a farmer of Veppanthattai said, “I borrowed money from bank and planted maize on 10 acres.

I have spent about Rs 15,000 per acre so far. After FAW infestation, my crops started growing without any problem.

However, wild boars have wreaked damage to the crops. Almost 40 per cent of it have been destroyed. I will suffer great loss if the yield is in last stage.” He asked the officials to set up nets around the fields.

Another resident R Ramachadran, who has planted maize on his 8 acres, said, “More than 30 wild boars come and damage the field at night. This year, the monsoon has promised good yield. Everything will go waste if crops are destroyed by wild boars. They tend to damage fields as far away 3-4 km from the forest. We do not know where to lodge a complaint.

More than 100 acres in our area alone have been laid waste to. Owing to this, some farmers have set up wire fences in some places.” Talking to TNIE, Perambalur District Forest Officer (DFO) T Elangovan said, “There is little to no use in erecting fence/net. Wild boars dig the ground and enter the fields. We are looking into alternative solutions.”