Tamil Nadu Transport Minister inaugurates low-cost onion sale

By Express News Service

KARUR: With the onion prices soaring, Transport Minister MR Vijayabaskar inaugurated 12 low-cost onion sale centres in Karur on Saturday. The centres, which are set up at Sengunthapuram, will sell the onions at Rs 45 per kg. The government has sent over 5,000 kg onion to Karur.

Later, the minister also distributed to Old Age Pension to 100 beneficiaries at Kadhaparai. He said, “Until 2016, around 28,000 individuals received financial assistance in Karur. However, until this year, over 43,000 persons in Karur have benefitted under various schemes.

Moreover, steps will be to identify 10,000 beneficiaries in the district.” DRO Rajendran, RDO Balasubramanian and other officials were present in the event.