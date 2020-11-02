Coimbatore: Minor boys held under POCSO Act for molesting schoolgirls

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Two minor boys were detained under the POCSO Act for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girls near Vadavalli in Coimbatore. The victims, aged nine and 10, studying class IV and V, respectively, are neighbours in Vedapatti.

The incident happened on October 26 when the duo went to play with two class IX boys. According to Vadavalli police, the matter came to light on Saturday when one of the victims refused to play with the boys upon their invitation and revealed the incident to her mother.

Based on her parent’s complaint, a case was registered under sections 3 (a) (penetrative sexual assault), 4 (Punishment for penetrative sexual assault), 5 (m) (Aggravated penetrative sexual assault), and 6 (Punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act.

After an inquiry, the minor suspects were secured on Saturday and sent to a juvenile home in Coimbatore. Meanwhile, both the victims were referred for a medical examination, the police added.