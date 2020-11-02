 EWS applications keep officials on their toes

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The issuance of income and asset certificates to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) of forward communities has been keeping the revenue officials on their toes. About 33 per cent of applications received for EWS certificates have been rejected by revenue authorities across the State since May 2019.

Ground reality

A visit to the taluk offices in Chennai revealed that the issuance of EWS certificate poses a huge challenge to authorities as both assets and caste of beneficiaries are ascertained. Applications of other State people settled in the city have been returned, said revenue officials. During securitisation, verification of assets owned by parents of applicants remains a laborious task for officers. Undivided assets owned by grandparents of applicants were excluded while calculating the income. Thus, a person who is legal heir for several crores of assets still qualifies to get EWS.

Who are deemed eligible?

The government norms mandate that annual income of EWS applicant’s family should be less than `8 lakh per annum. In addition, the beneficiary should not own five acres of agricultural land, residential flat of 1,000 sq feet, residential plot of 100 sq yards in municipalities and residential plot of 200 sq yards in areas other than notified municipalities. The earnings of applicant, parents and siblings aged above 18 are accounted for while assessing the gross annual income.

Aspirants explain the other side of EWS quota

For example, a woman owns an undivided property worth `15 crore in Pallavaram. If her only son’s annual income is less than `8 lakh and meets the conditions laid by the government, then his children are eligible for the EWS quota. “Though her son is the only legal heir for her property, his children are eligible for quota since the ‘undivided’ property has not been included while calculating the family’s income,” said a UPSC aspirant in Chennai.

When asked, Additional Chief Secretary and Commissioner of Revenue Administration K Phanindra Reddy said, “The asset earned by an individual need not necessarily be transferred to his/her legal heirs. The property owner can donate it to some ‘charity’ or give it to another individual. Hence, such properties are not accounted for, while assessing the applicant’s asset.”

According to official data, of the 4,688 applications seeking EWS certificates received till the third week of October, 2,203 (46 per cent) were given income and asset certificates. “As many as 1,391 applications were rejected and 173 returned back to applicants. About 921 applications are in different stages of scrutiny, said Phanindra Reddy. He added that inter-State and intra-State migrants can apply for EWS in respective native places only. “This is to ensure that OBC or other caste members are not given EWS.”

‘Can be easily misused’

Arun Kumar, faculty, Shankar IAS Academy, Chennai, said economic condition is a dynamic factor which can change any time, unlike caste. “Except those employed in State and Central governments and its undertakings and a few private companies, all others can claim EWS quota by forging documents. Given that earnings through agriculture not brought under ambit of income tax and assets documents largely remaining on papers, EWS quota can easily be misused.”

Cut-off marks

UPSC job aspirants and those preparing for NEET, JEE can apply for EWS certificates. With cut-off marks for EWS lower than other categories in competitive exams, revenue officials said applicants must ascertain their caste by providing school transfer certificates.