Firecracker unit violated norms, says DFO’s report on accident

Five workers – M Veluthayee (45), P Lakshmi (40), P Suruliammal, K Ayyammal (65) and S Kaleshwari (45) – were charred to death on the spot.

Published: 02nd November 2020

Only low emission firecrackers with permissible decibel sound limits should be sold in the market. IN PIC: An employee is seen manufacturing crackers in a cracker unit at Sivakasi. (Photo | K K Sundar)

By Express News Service

MADURAI/NAGERCOIL: District Fire Officer K Kalyana Kumar has sent a detailed report to the office of the Director General of Fire and Rescue Services on the fire accident at a firecracker unit on October 23 – in which eight people were killed – stating that the unit had “violated the norms.” Sources said the accident occurred at the cracker unit in M Sengulam – owned by A Shanmugam of Sivakasi and leased by P Vairamuthu of Virudhunagar – around 1.15 pm on October 23.

Five workers – M Veluthayee (45), P Lakshmi (40), P Suruliammal, K Ayyammal (65) and S Kaleshwari (45) – were charred to death on the spot. Two more – P Lakshmi (45) and M Mahalakshmi (45) – died while undergoing treatment at Government Rajaji Hospital the next day and another worker, R Sundaramoorthy, died at a private hospital last Thursday, added sources.

In his report, Kalyana Kumar stated three potential causes for the accident. The unit had allegedly employed more workers, violating government norms, resulting in many deaths, he stated. Secondly, the volume of chemicals used was beyond the permissible limit, which the official said “might be used to prepare aerial rockets.” A senior official said that generally, in a fire accident, a portion or a side of mount wall or working shed would be damaged. 

However, here, most sides of the working sheds and the mount wall were damaged, pointing towards a “potential preparation or stocking of large volumes of explosives,” violating the safety norms, the official said, adding the fire had originated near the mount wall. Further, the report stated that the “mishandling” in the preparation by the workers must have caused the accident. Another official said the department is awaiting a detailed report from the Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organisation (PESO) to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.

128-kg crackers seized
In two separate incidents, Kanniyakumari district police seized a total of 128 kg country-made crackers, kept for sale, at two places in Kanniyakumari district. Based on a tip-off, the Eraniel police, led by sub-inspector Sundar Moorthy, searched the Mylode area on Sunday early morning. They seized 40 kg country-made crackers and arrested a 45-year-old person in connection with the crime. Similarly, upon receiving a tip-off, the Thuckalay police, led by Inspector Arul Prakash, conducted a surprise raid in Paraicode. They seized 86-kg country-made crackers, kept for sale, and arrested a 42-year-old person.

