Fisheries University rank list for UG courses out

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University in Nagapattinam released its rank list for undergraduate course (UG) admissions for the year 2020-21 on Sunday. P Adithya Nagarajan of Chennai topped with 195.50 cut-off, followed by B Rishi Kesavan of Thoothukudi and S Gopikrishna of Theni.

The rank list is available on www.tnjfu.ac.in. Counselling for special category students would be conducted on November 7. For others, online counselling would be held from November 8 to 11. University V-C Dr G Sugumar said the PG admission would open for MFSc, MTech and PhD Courses. Last date for submission of online application is November 27.