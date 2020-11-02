HC compares Sathankulam deaths to ‘honour killing’

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Comparing the Sathankulam custodial-death case to ‘honour-killing’ cases, Madurai District Court dismissed a bail petition filed by one of the accused policemen. Principal District Judge G Ilangovan pointed out that the Supreme Court had recently observed that the principle ‘Bail is a rule and jail is only an exception’ cannot be applied to ‘honour-killing’ cases.

He equated the custodial-death case to honour-killing cases and said while the assertion of communal supremacy was basis of ‘honour-killing’ cases, the assertion of power supremacy formed the base of custodial-death cases.

“In both the cases, one individual wants to have complete control over the other, which is not permissible in a civilized society,” the judge said. Hence, if the petitioner is released on bail, there is every likelihood of him using his power to subvert the trial proceedings, the judge held and dismissed the petition.