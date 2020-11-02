STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Minor girl's body exhumed for autopsy after brother alleges suspicion in her death

​The minor was reportedly in a ‘relationship’ with a 19-year-old boy, also a Dalit, and was thought to have died by suicide at her home on October 28. 

The girl was the youngest of six children -- five daughters and a son -- in the family. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

NAGAPTTINAM: The body of a 15-year-old Dalit girl was exhumed in a village near Tharangambadi on Monday, five days after burial, as her brother alleged foul play in the death. 

The girl was the youngest of six children -- five daughters and a son -- in the family. The girl's father passed away a few years ago and her mother is a sanitary worker. On October 28, after they found her dead at home, the family buried her without informing police. 

However, it is learnt that the family’s neighbours subsequently informed her brother that the boy's family had visited the girl earlier that day and had a heated exchange with the child. 

Following this, the brother lodged a complaint in Perambur Police Station and named the boy's family as suspects. Further, he alleged that his family was being threatened by the latter. 

On Monday, a team comprising revenue, police and medical officers exhumed the girl's body for autopsy. The body was buried in the same ground. A case has been registered under CrPC section 174 (unnatural death).

