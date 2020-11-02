STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Newly married woman kills self in Madurai

A distraught Kaleeshwari called her father, P Paramalai, on Saturday and inquired about the condition of Mariswami.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A 23-year-old newly married woman killed herself on Saturday reportedly because she believed she brought misfortune to her husband’s family. The deceased, J Kaleeshwari from Kaliyanthur of Thirupuvanam in Sivaganga, set herself on fire on Saturday when she was alone at her husband’s house at K Krishnapuram in Kallikudi. Though she was rushed to the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), the doctors there declared her dead on arrival.

According to sources, she was married to one Jeyakumar, a postman, on October 18, 2020. Days into the marriage, Jeyakumar’s grandmother, Mariammal who is a labourer, fell down during work and sustained hip injuries. She is undergoing treatment. Last week, Jeyakumar’s uncle, Mariswami, met with an accident and was seriously injured. He is still in critical condition.

It is alleged that her husband’s family members discussed among themselves that the incidents were precipitated by the misfortune brought home by Kaleeshwari. A distraught Kaleeshwari called her father, P Paramalai, on Saturday and inquired about the condition of Mariswami.

Paramalai was at the hospital along with Jeyakumar. He told her that Mariswami would succumb to his injuries soon. Hearing this, she disconnected the call and proceeded to kill herself, according to sources. Koodakovil police registered a case under CrPC Section 174. 

