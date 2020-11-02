Plum posts for those jumping ships upset DMK cadre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Loyal DMK functionaries are upset as the party has been rewarding plum posts lately to those who jumped ship from other parties. However, the party leaders claim it was a ‘strategic move’ to ensure that those who were with the party traditionally would get tickets in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Some of the ‘party-hoppers’ who were given posts in DMK recently include former Minister Raja Kannappan, Dr Vijay, and Dr Lakshmanan, all jumped ship from AIADMK. Another such leader was former MLA SK Vedharathinam, who switched his loyalty from BJP to the Dravidian party.

Echoing the sentiments of many party functionaries, a DMK cadre said, “DMK is a party of hundreds of loyal cadres who are working for the party. But, when people who newly join the party are given such important posts within a few months, it really upsets those who have long-time associations with the party.” But, refuting the allegations, a second-rung leader in the party said it was a move to please influential leaders who joined the party.

“Some of them were former ministers or Rajya Sabha MPs, and some of them managed to secure the support of union councillors when the local body elections were conducted last year. Hence, they were given postings based on their capabilities. Also, we may not give tickets to everyone during the Assembly polls. So we need to make them feel respected and recognised by giving posts in the party,” he said.