Ready to sacrifice my life to protect Puducherry: CM Narayanasamy

Puducherry chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Sunday said “I am ready to sacrifice my life to safeguard the individuality of the union territory”.

Puducherry Pradesh Congress leaders including CM V Narayanasamy at the executive committee meeting in Puducherry on Sunday | Express

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Sunday said “I am ready to sacrifice my life to safeguard the individuality of the union territory”. Delivering the presidential address during the Puducherry Liberaton Day celebration at the Gandhi Thidal in Beach Road, Narayanasamy said, “We secured independence because of the sacrifices of many, and on this day, its our duty to remember those people and their sacrifices.

I respect the people, who sacrificed their life, soul and everything for the development of Puducherry. Among Union Territory administrations, Puducherry tops the table. It also tops in law and order, public safety, public sanitisation and human resource development, while ranking second in agriculture,” he said. During the function, the CM hoisted the national flag and received a guard of honour from the police.

“Due to the lockdown, revenue of the government took a hit. However, the government is still implementing welfare schemes for the people. In the past four years, our government implemented many welfare measures.” “We demanded the Pondicherry University to give 25 per cent reservation to local students in all courses.

Action was taken to allot 10 per cent reservation in medical seats for government school students. Pondicherry Engineering College was converted into technical university. Since mid-day meal was not provided during lockdown, food allowance was given to 43,899 students,” he said. Through the Public Works Department, works for roads, drinking water and bridge are being undertaken. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has given approval for four-way road between Villupuram and Puducherry.

The Centre has also given approval to widen road between Ariyur and Indra Gandhi Junction. Apart from that, approval was given for flyover in Indra Gandhi Square, Rajiv Gandhi Square, platform on the side of Chunnambar river, widening of roads in Karaikal and bypass road in Mahe. Bridge in Sankaraparani river in Thirukanji will be opened soon. Kamaraj Memorial works will be completed in January. Soon, a culture centre will be opened in old arrack factory place in Beach Road and museum.

A sum total of Rs 15 crore has been allotted to set up parking areas in 10 places. Plan for railway transportation between UT and Cuddalore was revised and sent to railway board for approval. “I hope Covid will be brought under control soon and I thank people who are working tirelessly for this,” the CM added.

