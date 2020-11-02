Stalin must apologise for refusing vibhuti: MLA Karunas

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: MLA Karunas has condemned DMK president MK Stalin for not accepting the vibuthi at Pasumpon Thevar memorial on Friday. On Sunday, Karunas said that Stalin must apologize for his action. “He should have acted maturely,” Karunas added.

DMK urges govt to implement 50% reservation

Chennai: The DMK on Sunday urged the State government to implement 50 per cent reservation for government service doctors in the postgraduate super speciality course admission, similar to the reservation procedure till 2016.

Party president MK Stalin condemned the Central government for informing the Madras High Court that it was not in favour of the reservation. Stalin also recalled the Supreme Court verdict permitting the State government to provide reservation for the doctors. “The Union government’s stance is against the principles of social justice,” he added.