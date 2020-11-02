STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu reports 2,481 COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths; active cases dip to less than 20,000

While Chennai reported 671 cases, its neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 136, 78 and Tiruvallur 115 cases respectively.

The state tested 70,297 samples and 68,984 people on November 2. (Photo | EPS)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 2,481 Covid-19 cases and 31 deaths on Monday, taking the tally to 7,29, 507 and toll to 11,183 on Monday. Significantly, the number of active cases has dropped below 20,000.

Among Western districts, only three reported over 100 cases: Coimbatore with 243, Salem 125 and Tiruppur with 149 cases. The remaining districts in the region have reported cases only in double digits.
According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, 3,940 people were discharged after treatment. As a result, the State now has 19,504 active cases.

The state tested 70,297 samples and 68,984 people on the day. Among the deceased three didn't have comorbid conditions.

A 36-year-old man from Chengalpattu was among the three. The victim was tested positive on October 22 and was admitted the next day in a private medical college and hospital in Kancheepuram with complaints of fever, throat pain for three days and cough for one day. He died on November 1 due to Covid-19 pneumonia, the bulletin added.

