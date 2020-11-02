STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tech savvy DMK leads way in organising virtual party meetups

In perhaps the first such event organised by a political party in State, the DMK chief on September 27, addressed over 50,000 cadre in Karur district through video call.

DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the pandemic and lockdown dictating norms for conduct of all events, the DMK is considered, within political circles, as a front runner in using technology to organise party meetings. While other parties too have held internal meetings via video conference platforms, DMK has conducted a wide range of programmes using technological advancements since April.

Party president MK Stalin was the first leader to adapt to online meeting applications and even during the initial days of lockdown he regularly scheduled meetings with functionaries and also virtually presided over an event at Vedaranyam, in which a large number of cadre from other parties joined the DMK. 

Stalin then went on to unveil a statue former chief minister M Karunanidhi at Thirukkuvalai via video conferencing. On September 9, the party conducted its general body meeting virtually, with 3,700 functionaries joining from 75 locations.

In perhaps the first such event organised by a political party in State, the DMK chief on September 27, addressed over 50,000 cadre in Karur district through video call. On Sunday, the party launched its Assembly election campaign and Stalin presided over first of the eight scheduled public meetings titled ‘Tamilagam meetpom’ (let us rescue Tamil Nadu).

He addressed a gathering at Erode via video conferencing on the day. State deputy secretary of DMK’s IT wing MM Abdulla says the party has always been in the forefront with regard to adopting new technologies. “We as a party always stood for science, not superstitions. Computer textbooks were first released for students during the DMK regime in 1975.”

