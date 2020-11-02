This App will help Madurai cops identify COVID-19 norm violators in city

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai city police department is set to launch a mobile application to assist policemen identify people who are violating precautions against COVID-19, including not wearing masks or following social distancing.

A police officer said the app would also provide data on the percentage of people wearing masks properly/wrongly. "Police personnel cannot always be present in all places," he added.

This decision comes in the wake of the public not following the norms at bazaar streets. With Deepavali just around the corner, the bazaars are expected to see a huge crowds as people from neighbouring districts also enter the city for shopping.

​Though the number of COVID-19 cases has reduced, the administration and the police are not ready to take a risk lest ignorance would about another wave of COVID-19.

The city police department has designed the application in collaboration with a Bengaluru-based IT company.

The application would be linked with CCTV cameras at all the busy streets and access would be given to the respective stations.

"If a camera near Vilakuthoon detects a person not wearing a mask, the application will alert the station concerned. The police can also impose fine on those who violate the norms," said another police officer.

