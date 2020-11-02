STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thoothukudi: Video of temple priest assaulting guard goes viral

The VCK district secretary, Murasu Thamizhappan said the argument broke out after the priest demanded the temple keys from the security guard.

beaten up, thrashed, mob

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A CCTV footage of a priest of a Tiruchendur temple assaulting a temple security guard went viral in the social media following which the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) submitted a petition to the police.  

The footage shows a priest of the Tiruchendur Subramaniya Swamy Temple arguing with the security guard, and later, attacking him. Another priest, standing nearby, is seen trying to “broker a deal” between the two.    

The VCK district secretary, Murasu Thamizhappan said the argument broke out after the priest demanded the temple keys from the security guard. “The guard refused to give him the key without asking the senior officials of the temple,” he said, adding that the priest has been involved in similar incidents in the past. 

He said that the VCK notified the authorities earlier itself as “such incidents would damage the temple’s reputation”. The partv also submitted a petition to the Tirunelveli Temple superintendent of police.    
Murasu, however, alleged that a case was not registered in this regard as the temple authorities had forced the security strike a deal with the priest. “We will submit a petition to collector on Monday,” he added.

CCTV Assault
