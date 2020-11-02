TN man arrested under POCSO gets bail after agreeing to marry girl when she turns 18

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court granted bail to a man accused of impregnating a 17-year-old girl after he gave an undertaking that he would marry the girl after she turns 18.

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan granted bail to the man on condition that he register his marriage with the girl within six weeks of her 18th birthday and submit the marriage certificate before the police, adding that if he fails to do so, the police should take him into custody. He was further directed to appear before the police daily at 10.30 am.

The judge also directed the parents of the petitioner and the victim to file a joint affidavit before the Special Court for POCSO cases in Thoothukudi to show their consent to the marriage.

The judge passed the order on a bail petition filed by Arunkumar who was arrested under the POCSO Act on September 2 for impregnating a 17-year-old girl who is his relative. He stated in the petition that he and the victim fell in love and undertook that he is willing to marry the girl when she turns 18.

The judge noted that the girl also said in her statement that she and the petitioner are closely related and that they fell in love and had a physical relationship, due to which she became pregnant. Considering the circumstances and the submissions, he passed the above order.