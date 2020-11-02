Tenkasi: Villagers threaten to boycott elections

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Residents of Chenganoor near Alwarkurichi on Sunday threatened to boycott the upcoming elections, if an alternative pathway, to a frequently-inundated rail under-bridge, was not constructed. The villagers claimed that their repeated petitions to the Madurai Division of Southern Railway and the district administration had ended in vain.

One Pothikasalam, a villager, said that the Southern Railway, last year, had replaced the Tirunelveli-Shengottai railway track, crossing their village, with the under-bridge. The over 200 families in the village could not use the under-bridge, as it gets frequently inundated during rainy days, he said.

Following our protest last year, he added, the officials had constructed a temporary alternative soil pathway, adjacent to the track, till Alwarkurichi. “The pathway is heavily damaged and the district administration did not keep its promise of converting the same as a road,” he added.

The villagers claimed that the local body workers are dewatering the under-bridge only during the day, and are unable to use it during the night for emergency purposes. Further, the villagers claimed that the district administration had not provided them with basic amenities, including a crematorium.

The villagers installed a banner, questioning the legislators in this regard, and demanding the politicians not to visit the village during the election campaign. District Election Officer-cum-Collector G K Arun Sundar Thayalan did not respond to TNIE’s phone calls.