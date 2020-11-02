STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
World Stroke Day: JIPMER gets state-of-the-art equipment to treat patients

JIPMER Director Dr Rakesh Aggarwal said collective action from all groups in society is essential to spread the awareness that strokes can be prevented by early intervention and lifestyle modification

A view of JIPMER in Puducherry | representational picture

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: As a part of the observance of World Stroke Day this year, two new pieces of equipment for stroke rehabilitation were commissioned in JIPMER by Dr A S Badhe, Medical Superintendent of the hospital, recently.

Rehabilitation is an important part of stroke care. The new pieces of state-of-the-art equipment include a treadmill with partial weight suspension procured at a cost of Rs 40 lakh, which is useful for rehabilitation of persons with many different types of strokes and spinal cord injuries.

The other piece of equipment is an advanced balance trainer, procured at a cost of  Rs 20 lakhs, which helps in improving balance, according to a release from JIPMER. The equipment will help improve functional outcomes and aid in quicker recovery and return to work of persons who have recently suffered from stroke.

Dr. Sunil Narayan, faculty-in charge of the stroke programme, said that JIPMER has been making steady progress in the area of stroke care and training over the last decade. The newly commissioned pieces of equipment are part of JIPMER’s journey to become a fully stroke-ready centre.

On the occasion, Dr. Abhishek Srivastava, Director, Centre for Physical Medicine, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, who is a specialist in neuro-rehabilitation, delivered a talk on the use of the equipment and other advanced technologies in neuro-rehabilitation.

JIPMER Director Dr Rakesh Aggarwal emphasized that collective action from all groups in society is essential to spread the awareness that strokes can be prevented by early intervention and lifestyle modification. To achieve this, all citizens must take a vow to modify their lifestyle to incorporate enhanced physical activity and take healthy food. Though these changes may appear challenging, these can be effected given sufficient will and are likely to be very rewarding. He said JIPMER is marching towards becoming a full stroke-ready centre.

Dr. Ashok Shankar Badhe, Medical Superintendent of JIPMER, who was the chief guest, also emphasized the importance of daily physical activity and exercise in the prevention of stroke, especially in the current era when people tend to be glued to digital devices in preference to physical activities. He encouraged the department to take proactive measures towards providing complete stroke care.

