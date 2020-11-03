STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2.9 lakh PSU staff to get Rs 210 crore Deepavali bonus

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Monday announced a Deepavali bonus of Rs 210.48 crore to 2,91,975 employees of PSUs. Permanent employees will get Rs 8,400. “Workers and employees in C and D categories working with profit-making as well loss-making PSUs would get up to a 10 per cent bonus (8.33 per cent bonus with 1.67 per cent ex-gratia),” an official release said. 

The pandemic, the release said, had hit commercial establishments the world over and lockdown measures in force have affected all Public Sector Undertakings and statutory boards too. Particularly, the State-owned transport corporations, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation, Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, Tamil Nadu Tea Plantation Corporation Ltd, where a large number of employees and workers are in service, have been severely affected. 

“Since public transport was not allowed for the past six months and factories could not function in a full-fledged manner, income through them has come down drastically. Despite these difficulties, considering the welfare of the employees and workers of these PSUs and boards have been paid full salary,” the release pointed out.    

“As per the amended Payment of Bonus Act, 2015, the eligibility ceiling for C and D division workers has been hiked to Rs 21,000. Besides, for determining bonuses, the monthly salary ceiling has also been hiked to Rs 7,000. Payment of bonus will help the employees of PSUs celebrate Deepavali happily,” the release said. 

CM orders release of water from two dams
Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palnaiswami on Monday ordered the release of water for irrigation from Azhiyar dam, for 160 days from November 6, to benefit 6,400 acres of lands in Anaimalai taluk, Coimbatore district. Similarly, he also ordered the release of water from the Varadamanadhi dam in Dindigul district from November 6 for 120 days to benefit 5,523.18 acres in the district. 

