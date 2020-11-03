Attempt to weaken DMK-led alliance won’t succeed: VCK 

By Express News Service

VELLORE: DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu is strong and those who are trying to weaken it by creating confusion through abusive campaign will not succeed in their attempt, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan has said.

Talking to reporters in Vellore on Monday, he said, “We are already in the DMK-led alliance. DMK chief MK Stalin will invite leaders of allies at the right time for talks. The alliance will capture power in the State and people will reject the parties following sanatana ideology.” Hitting out at the BJP’s Vel Yatra starting at Tiruttani on November 6, Thirumavalavan urged the State government to ban the event as Sangh leaders have “conspired to sow the seeds of hatred and instigate communal violence in the State through the event.”

The VCK will conduct a massive door-to-door campaign to counter the BJP’s hate campaign, he added.

Thirumavalavan also slammed the BJP for admitting persons with criminal background and accused in the party.