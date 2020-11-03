STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Court orders notice on plea over frisking during NEET exams

The petitioner stated that the rules violate the fundamental rights under Indian Constitution.

Published: 03rd November 2020 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court has ordered notices on a plea seeking to restrain the National Testing Agency and Medical Council of India from forcing removal of sacred ornaments such as thaali and metti of candidates who are taking part in NEET. The petitioner stated that the rules violate the fundamental rights under Indian Constitution.

A two-member bench of justices MM Sundresh and D Krishnakumar ordered notices on the plea moved by a Chennai advocate, S Aravind Raj. The petitioner stated, “According to the Hindu custom, these are removed only after the death of a woman’s husband. That is why even in all international airports the world over, thaali is not required to be removed during their security check. In the name of frisking to ensure fairness in the examination, the students are put to all kinds of torture, including the dress they wear.”

When examination halls are fitted with CCTV cameras and invigilators are always present to ensure proper conduct of the examination, there is no necessity for such a frisking, the petitioner said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court NEET
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Attorney General declines consent for contempt proceedings against Jagan
Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED quizzes Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair
Surybala Shahi, a travel blogger who works with an MNC in Gurugram, is temporarily soaking up the Himachali culture till her office reopens.
Why these professionals shifted base to the hills amid work-from-home set up
Defending the Indefensible: Mahathir and the ‘Crisis of Islam’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
Every IPL franchise has spent considerable time evaluating and analysing their squad and all of them boasted excellent performers. Let us take a look at some of the finds of IPL 2020.
Devdutt Padikkal to Varun Chakravarthy: Finds of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp