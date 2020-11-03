Court orders notice on plea over frisking during NEET exams

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court has ordered notices on a plea seeking to restrain the National Testing Agency and Medical Council of India from forcing removal of sacred ornaments such as thaali and metti of candidates who are taking part in NEET. The petitioner stated that the rules violate the fundamental rights under Indian Constitution.

A two-member bench of justices MM Sundresh and D Krishnakumar ordered notices on the plea moved by a Chennai advocate, S Aravind Raj. The petitioner stated, “According to the Hindu custom, these are removed only after the death of a woman’s husband. That is why even in all international airports the world over, thaali is not required to be removed during their security check. In the name of frisking to ensure fairness in the examination, the students are put to all kinds of torture, including the dress they wear.”

When examination halls are fitted with CCTV cameras and invigilators are always present to ensure proper conduct of the examination, there is no necessity for such a frisking, the petitioner said.