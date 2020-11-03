First semester engg classes from Nov 23

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first semester classes for B.E, B. Tech and B Arch students, studying in affiliated colleges of Anna University, is set to begin on November 23. The induction programme for students will start on November 9, according to a statement issued by the university. The announcement was made following the completion of online academic counselling which ended on October 28. Almost 75,000 seats were allotted provisionally during the counselling, leaving more than half the engineering seats in government quota vacant.

The last working day of the November 2020-March 2021 semester is February 24, 2021. Practical exam will start on February 26, 2021, and the end semester exams will be held from March 8. The schedule for theory and practical exams will be published later. However the practicals will be held before theory examinations. The university has further announced that loss of classes due to various reasons will be compensated by scheduling classes on Saturdays. The university will have a six-day week, including Saturdays, for 12 weeks spread from November to February.