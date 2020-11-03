Free textbooks distributed to govt school students

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Distribution of free textbooks for second semester government school students began on Monday. The textbooks were sent by Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation to offices of district educational officials and chief educational officials, who, in turn, sent them to the schools for distribution. The first semester books were handed over to the students in July.

In a bid to ensure smooth flow of textbook distribution, the department had already issued Standard Operating Procedures. All officials have been directed to ensure social distancing norms during the distribution.

Textbooks were given to parents in pre-assigned slots. Books will not be given to over 20 students in an hour, over the next few days. Schools will be responsible to ensure social distancing during the distribution. Further, students living in containment zones can collect the books after the quarantine period is over.