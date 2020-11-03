HC refuses to reject suit filed by Dy Speaker Jayaraman seeking Rs 1 crore in damages

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday refused to reject a civil suit moved by Assembly Deputy Speaker Pollachi V Jayaraman against DMK chief MK Stalin’s son-in-law, V Sabareesan, Kalaignar TV and Nakkheeran seeking `1 crore as damages for linking his name with the Pollachi sexual assault case.

The issue pertains to a sexual harassment complaint filed by a 19-year-old girl from Pollachi in February 2019 against Thirunavukkarasu, Sathish, Sabarirajan and Vasanthakumar. A subsequent probe by the police brought to light several such sexual offences committed by the group in the locality.

Jayaraman said he had been holding the post of Deputy Speaker since May 16, 2016. He had come up in life through hard work and was held in high esteem by his friends, family members and society. Though the suit was filed against DMK chief MK Stalin and Junior Vikatan, only Sabareesan, Kalaignar TV and Nakkheeran moved the application to reject the plaint.

A series of articles published linking Jayaraman in the sexual assault case led to the Deputy Speaker filing the suit. The petitioner said his son’s name was also allegedly linked to the case with an intention to tarnish his image.

Jayaraman also wanted the court to permanently restrain Stalin and the respondent media from making or publishing false and defamatory statements against him in any manner.Dismissing the applications to reject the plea for being devoid of merits, Justice P T Asha directed them to file their written statements to the suit.

