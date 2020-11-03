STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

HC refuses to reject suit filed by Dy Speaker Jayaraman seeking Rs 1 crore in damages

A subsequent probe by the police brought to light several such sexual offences committed by the group in the locality.

Published: 03rd November 2020 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday refused to reject a civil suit moved by Assembly Deputy Speaker Pollachi V Jayaraman against DMK chief MK Stalin’s son-in-law, V Sabareesan, Kalaignar TV and Nakkheeran seeking `1 crore as damages for linking his name with the Pollachi sexual assault case.

The issue pertains to a sexual harassment complaint filed by a 19-year-old girl from Pollachi in February 2019 against Thirunavukkarasu, Sathish, Sabarirajan and Vasanthakumar. A subsequent probe by the police brought to light several such sexual offences committed by the group in the locality.

Jayaraman said he had been holding the post of Deputy Speaker since May 16, 2016. He had come up in life through hard work and was held in high esteem by his friends, family members and society. Though the suit was filed against DMK chief MK Stalin and Junior Vikatan, only Sabareesan, Kalaignar TV and Nakkheeran moved the application to reject the plaint.

A series of articles published linking Jayaraman in the sexual assault case led to the Deputy Speaker filing the suit. The petitioner said his son’s name was also allegedly linked to the case with an intention to tarnish his image. 

Jayaraman also wanted the court to permanently restrain Stalin and the respondent media from making or publishing false and defamatory statements against him in any manner.Dismissing the applications to reject the plea for being devoid of merits, Justice P T Asha directed them to file their written statements to the suit.

‘Defamatory statements’
Deputy Speaker Jayaraman wanted the court to permanently restrain Stalin and the respondent media from making or publishing false and defamatory statements against him in any manner

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court DMK
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Attorney General declines consent for contempt proceedings against Jagan
Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED quizzes Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair
Surybala Shahi, a travel blogger who works with an MNC in Gurugram, is temporarily soaking up the Himachali culture till her office reopens.
Why these professionals shifted base to the hills amid work-from-home set up
Defending the Indefensible: Mahathir and the ‘Crisis of Islam’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
Every IPL franchise has spent considerable time evaluating and analysing their squad and all of them boasted excellent performers. Let us take a look at some of the finds of IPL 2020.
Devdutt Padikkal to Varun Chakravarthy: Finds of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp