STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Justice for kin of electrocuted man as judge directs Tangedco to give Rs 13.86 lakh relief

The judge advised Tangedco to conduct safety audits and suggested it encourage young scientists to come up with a solution for rodent intervention and bird hits so that such mishaps could be avoided.

Published: 03rd November 2020 08:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 08:30 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

For representational purposes

By Jegadeeswari Pandian
Express News Service

MADURAI: King ‘Manu Needhi’ Cholan is known for being an ideal judge. Legend has it that he hung a giant bell in front of his palace so that anyone who sought justice could ring it and he or she would be heard. He is said to have punished his own son with death for running over a calf, in order to provide justice to the calf's mother. It is this act which earned him the title of the ‘Chola king who granted justice’. His statue can be seen at the Madras High Court campus.

Justice GR Swaminathan of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court was reminded of the legend when a bereaved father knocked on the doors of the court seeking justice for his son's death.

Sendhattikalaipandian, a gardener from Virudhunagar, lost his elder son Saravanan (22). An IAS aspirant, Saravanan died of electrocution early last month when he accidentally came in contact with a live overhanging electric wire while returning home by his two-wheeler. Sendhattikalaipandian had sent a letter to the registry of the court seeking justice.

Not having the heart to tell the poor villager that he should engage an advocate and file a proper writ petition, Justice Swaminathan, following in the footsteps of late Justice VR Krishna Iyer, treated the letter as a writ petition and heard the case on October 29.

The standing counsel appearing for Tangedco had submitted that the high-tension line snapped on account of squirrel interference. Since it had fallen on karuvelam bushes that had grown near the electric pole, the wire did not touch the ground due to which the feeder had not tripped at the sub-station, she explained. Such mishaps occur due to bird hits or rodent interference and officials cannot be blamed for that, she contended and added that the department is ready to pay Rs 5 lakh as solatium to Sendhattikalaipandian.

Justice Swaminathan visited the spot at which the mishap occurred on Monday. He noted that there were no squirrel guards on the pole. Moreover, if the wire had fallen to the ground, the electricity supply would have stopped and the youth's life would have been saved. But due to growth of seemai karuvelam bushes under the electric pole, the connection remained intact leading to the youth's death, he observed.

Applying the formula used for computing damages in motor accident cases, he directed Tangedco to offer a compensation of Rs 13.86 lakh to Saravanan's family. He also directed the department to provide a compassionate appointment to Saravanan's younger brother.

The judge further advised Tangedco to conduct safety audits and suggested it encourage young scientists to come up with a solution for rodent intervention and bird hits so that such mishaps could be avoided in future.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tangedco Madurai Bench
India Matters
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case, alleges assault by cops
The registration details of a vehicle available on  the Parivahan Sewa portal
No need to carry RC book, pollution certificates in Kerala
Voters stand in queues patiently awaiting their turn to cast their votes during the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on Tuesday | PTI
‘Parivartan’ looks certain, but it may mean more than Nitish or Tejashwi in Bihar
For representational purposes
Telangana: Grace pass marks for students who missed Inter exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Police walk between emergency vehicles at the scene after gunshots were heard. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in Vienna. | AP
Terror attack by gunmen in Vienna kills five, injures 15 people; attackers sympathised with IS
US Election | 'I believe we're on track to win', says Biden as poll battle remains unpredictable
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp