STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Karambakudi chairman alleges gender discrimination by officials

Published: 03rd November 2020 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Karambakudi Union Committee Chairman Mala Rajendradurai alleged gender discrimination by the two senior Block Development Officers on Monday and submitted a petition to the district collector.

Mala, who lost her husband three years ago, alleged that the two officers — Kamaraj and Ravi — are not consulting her before making any decision because she is a woman and from the opposition party. It is to be noted that she had earlier submitted petition to District Collector P Uma Maheshwari complaining about discrimination from the two officials.

She alleged that because of the officers' unprofessional behaviour, she is unable to discharge her duties. Mala said, “I have been struggling since the past 10 months. This discrimination is because I am a woman and won election from DMK.

The officials ignore me and initiate scheme without consulting me. Moreover, they take credit for the work that I do.” She also alleged that she was unable to initiate any development work for the union.

“During Covid-19 induced lockdown, I ensured that all safety precautions are taken in our union. I ensured that the virus does not spread in our union. Moreover, they inaugurated an overhead tank worth `17 lakh in October without inviting me,” she said. Mala also said that she had been waging a lone battle as there is no one to support to her.

When contacted, the collector said that she has asked the Assistant Director (Panchayats) to look into the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mala Rajendradurai gender discrimination
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Attorney General declines consent for contempt proceedings against Jagan
Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED quizzes Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair
Surybala Shahi, a travel blogger who works with an MNC in Gurugram, is temporarily soaking up the Himachali culture till her office reopens.
Why these professionals shifted base to the hills amid work-from-home set up
Defending the Indefensible: Mahathir and the ‘Crisis of Islam’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
Every IPL franchise has spent considerable time evaluating and analysing their squad and all of them boasted excellent performers. Let us take a look at some of the finds of IPL 2020.
Devdutt Padikkal to Varun Chakravarthy: Finds of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp