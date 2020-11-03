Karambakudi chairman alleges gender discrimination by officials

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Karambakudi Union Committee Chairman Mala Rajendradurai alleged gender discrimination by the two senior Block Development Officers on Monday and submitted a petition to the district collector.

Mala, who lost her husband three years ago, alleged that the two officers — Kamaraj and Ravi — are not consulting her before making any decision because she is a woman and from the opposition party. It is to be noted that she had earlier submitted petition to District Collector P Uma Maheshwari complaining about discrimination from the two officials.

She alleged that because of the officers' unprofessional behaviour, she is unable to discharge her duties. Mala said, “I have been struggling since the past 10 months. This discrimination is because I am a woman and won election from DMK.

The officials ignore me and initiate scheme without consulting me. Moreover, they take credit for the work that I do.” She also alleged that she was unable to initiate any development work for the union.

“During Covid-19 induced lockdown, I ensured that all safety precautions are taken in our union. I ensured that the virus does not spread in our union. Moreover, they inaugurated an overhead tank worth `17 lakh in October without inviting me,” she said. Mala also said that she had been waging a lone battle as there is no one to support to her.

When contacted, the collector said that she has asked the Assistant Director (Panchayats) to look into the matter.