Online sale of applications for MBBS and BDS courses begins in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Medical Education, Selection Committee, has begun online sale of applications for admission to MBBS and BDS courses from Tuesday.

As per the prospectus released by the Selection Committee, the last day for online submission of filled in applications is November 12 till 5pm. The courses will commence from December 15.

November 16 is the tentative date for release of the rank list. Meanwhile when asked if the counselling will be online or offline, Dr G Selvarajan, Secretary, Selection Committee, said, "Only sale and submitting of applications will be online and counselling will be offline."

For more details and applications, the student can check out www.tnhealth.tn.gov.in and www.tnmedicalselection.org.

This year, the counselling was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.