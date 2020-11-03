Rajini fans start video campaign urging him to enter politics

S Kumaresan By

CHENNAI: It seems some of actor Rajinikanth's fans have not yet lost hope. Even after the actor openly hinted that he might stay away from politics, a section of his NRI fans have taken to social media urging him to take the political plunge.

The video campaign was titled 'We Support Rajini'. The social media campaigns have started after Rajinikanth's tweet on October 29 in which he made oblique reference to his dilemma to enter politics due to his health condition and prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. The messages centre around the theme that only the actor can bring change to Tamil Nadu's politics.

Interestingly, the actor's daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth had liked and retweeted one of such tweets. Locally, some of the fans have put up posters appealing to the actor to enter politics. A functionary of Rajini Makkal Mandram in a northern district, has this to say, "When our leader spoke to us two years ago, he said everything is ready for his political plunge. So we hope his recent statements could also be to divert attention from our opponents."

KK Murugu Pandian, district secretary of RMM, Pudukkottai district, who runs a software firm at New Jersey in USA, has sent a video message to TNIE, in which he said, “The movement (We Support Rajini) has been initiated by a group of NRI Rajini fans, who all inspired by our thalaivar(Rajinikanth) and his vision for political system change for especially in Tamil Nadu. In this regard, they have been working to raise awareness and running several positive campaigns to bring this political system change in Tamil Nadu."