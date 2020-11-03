Setting standards for posts employer’s right: Madurai Bench of Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Observing that enhancing minimum educational qualifications prescribed for promotion or appointment to a particular post is an employer's prerogative, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court dismissed a petition filed by a woman against certain amendments made by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) in its service regulations in 2014.

Justice SM Subramaniam observed that employers are vested with the right to enhance minimum educational qualifications prescribed for a post and that it cannot be questioned by the employees. He also suggested that the government organisations should take such steps periodically saying that it helps in the progress of the nation.

He also opined that service conditions, including salary, allowance etc, of an employee can be protected only with respect to their current position and that the same would not protect their chances of promotion to higher posts.

The order was passed while dismissing a petition filed by one S Meenakshi, who was working as a helper in TNEB and could not get promoted as a Junior Assistant due to new rules regarding educational qualification.