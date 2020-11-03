Southern Railwa registers Rs 1,167.57 crore freight earnings between April and October

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has loaded 2.09 million tonnes of freight, fetching earnings of Rs 162.42 crore for October. The whopping 14.78 MT of freight, were loaded between April and October, yielding earnings of Rs 1,167.57 crore.

The constitution of Business Development Groups at headquarters and divisional level has yielded the results, said railways in a statement.While several different commodities were loaded, there were some exceptions during this month. The first was the highest-ever loading of rice and paddy in a single month, for Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, totalling a volume of 2.61 lakh tonnes in October.

Similarly, automobiles were loaded in 56 trains in October which is the highest-ever loading in any month so far. The freight included four train loads of agriculture products from Chinnasalem to various destinations in AP and Karnataka. The combined effect of higher speeds of freight trains and efficient unloading at terminals, has improved availability of wagons for loading thereby resulting in increased revenue.