STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN CM to inaugurate 33 waterbodies restored by Chennai Corporation at cost of Rs 23.9 crore

A well in zone 3 has been designed like a basket, while a well in zone 9 is designed like a coffee cup and another well in zone 14 has been designed like a watermelon

Published: 03rd November 2020 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

One of the waterbodies restored by the Chennai Corporation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will inaugurate 33 waterbodies restored by the Chennai Corporation.

Spanning 4,43,919 square kilometres, the civic body has rejuvenated 33 waterbodies at a cost of Rs 23.9 crore in the first phase of renovation.

Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said the CM and Minister for Municipal Administration SP Velumani would be dedicating the facilities to the city.

Ten waterbodies have been restored under the CMCDM funds at a cost of Rs 12.94 crores, while 13 have been restored under the smart city funds and 10 have been restored under the CSR funds.

Apart from this, the civic body has also restored public wells and designed them in creative ways. A well in zone 3 has been designed like a basket, while a well in zone 9 is designed like a coffee cup and another well in zone 14 has been designed like a watermelon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Chennai waterbodies Edappadi Palaniswami
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Attorney General declines consent for contempt proceedings against Jagan
Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED quizzes Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair
Surybala Shahi, a travel blogger who works with an MNC in Gurugram, is temporarily soaking up the Himachali culture till her office reopens.
Why these professionals shifted base to the hills amid work-from-home set up
Defending the Indefensible: Mahathir and the ‘Crisis of Islam’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
Every IPL franchise has spent considerable time evaluating and analysing their squad and all of them boasted excellent performers. Let us take a look at some of the finds of IPL 2020.
Devdutt Padikkal to Varun Chakravarthy: Finds of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp