TN CM to inaugurate 33 waterbodies restored by Chennai Corporation at cost of Rs 23.9 crore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will inaugurate 33 waterbodies restored by the Chennai Corporation.

Spanning 4,43,919 square kilometres, the civic body has rejuvenated 33 waterbodies at a cost of Rs 23.9 crore in the first phase of renovation.

Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said the CM and Minister for Municipal Administration SP Velumani would be dedicating the facilities to the city.

Ten waterbodies have been restored under the CMCDM funds at a cost of Rs 12.94 crores, while 13 have been restored under the smart city funds and 10 have been restored under the CSR funds.

Apart from this, the civic body has also restored public wells and designed them in creative ways. A well in zone 3 has been designed like a basket, while a well in zone 9 is designed like a coffee cup and another well in zone 14 has been designed like a watermelon.