TN govt issues directions to Sabarimala pilgrims

Published: 03rd November 2020 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 04:17 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala

Sabarimala (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The  HR&CE Department has issued an advisory to Ayyappa devotees who wish to visit Sabarimala stating that they should reach only via Erumeli and Vadaserikkara. While performing ghee abhisekham and while taking a holy dip at Pamba river and during night times, devotees will not be allowed to stay at Sannidanam, Pamba, and Ganapathi temple.

An official release from HR&CE said the devotees from Tamil Nadu should register through the Virtual Que Portal of the Kerala government -  https://sabarimalaonline.org.  The registration will be allowed on a first come, first served basis for 1,000 devotees per day during weekdays and 2,000 per day during the weekends.

Devotees below the age of 10 and above 60 and those who are sick will not be allowed. Only those devotees who produce a medical certificate that they were not infected by Coronavirus 48 hours before visiting Sabarimala, will be allowed to proceed to the shrine. The devotees can make use of paid medical centres near the entrance points to undergo immunity tests.

Those who possess the below poverty line identification card and Ayushman Bharat card should carry them while undertaking the pilgrimage.

