STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Trial in Sathankulam custodial deaths case will commence on November 11, CBI tells HC

Justice Ilanthiraiyan cited the statement of one of the eyewitnesses and said there is prima facie evidence to show that the petitioner tortured the deceased. He said he is not inclined to grant bail.

Published: 03rd November 2020 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

CBI sleuths inquiring at the house of victims, P Jeyaraj and J Beniks, at Sathankulam in Thoothukudi | Express

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The CBI on Tuesday told the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court that the trial in the Sathankulam custodial deaths case would commence on November 11.

Assistant Solicitor General (ASG) L Victoria Gowri made the submission before Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan during a hearing on a bail petition filed by one of the accused police personnel, Sub- Inspector P Ragu Ganesh.

Opposing the bail petition, she contended that Ganesh was a 'habitual offender' and that another case of custodial torture is pending against him in the files of the CB-CID. Asserting that Ganesh had played a key role in the brutal torture of the deceased traders -- Jeyaraj and Beniks -- she argued that his release would lead to tampering of evidence and prayed to the judge to dismiss the petition.

Ganesh's counsel vehemently denied the allegations and stated that the ASG ought not to have called the petitioner 'a habitual offender'. Pointing out that a charge sheet has been filed in the case, he prayed to the court to allow the petition.

Justice Ilanthiraiyan cited the statement of one of the eyewitnesses, a woman head constable, and said there is prima facie evidence to show that the petitioner tortured the deceased. He said he is not inclined to grant bail and that he will pass a detailed order. The judge also expressed a similar opinion in the bail petition of another accused, Murugan, which was listed along with Ganesh's plea.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sathankulam custodial deaths CBI
India Matters
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case, alleges assault by cops
The registration details of a vehicle available on  the Parivahan Sewa portal
No need to carry RC book, pollution certificates in Kerala
Voters stand in queues patiently awaiting their turn to cast their votes during the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on Tuesday | PTI
‘Parivartan’ looks certain, but it may mean more than Nitish or Tejashwi in Bihar
For representational purposes
Telangana: Grace pass marks for students who missed Inter exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Police walk between emergency vehicles at the scene after gunshots were heard. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in Vienna. | AP
Terror attack by gunmen in Vienna kills five, injures 15 people; attackers sympathised with IS
US Election | 'I believe we're on track to win', says Biden as poll battle remains unpredictable
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp