Trial in Sathankulam custodial deaths case will commence on November 11, CBI tells HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The CBI on Tuesday told the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court that the trial in the Sathankulam custodial deaths case would commence on November 11.

Assistant Solicitor General (ASG) L Victoria Gowri made the submission before Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan during a hearing on a bail petition filed by one of the accused police personnel, Sub- Inspector P Ragu Ganesh.

Opposing the bail petition, she contended that Ganesh was a 'habitual offender' and that another case of custodial torture is pending against him in the files of the CB-CID. Asserting that Ganesh had played a key role in the brutal torture of the deceased traders -- Jeyaraj and Beniks -- she argued that his release would lead to tampering of evidence and prayed to the judge to dismiss the petition.

Ganesh's counsel vehemently denied the allegations and stated that the ASG ought not to have called the petitioner 'a habitual offender'. Pointing out that a charge sheet has been filed in the case, he prayed to the court to allow the petition.

Justice Ilanthiraiyan cited the statement of one of the eyewitnesses, a woman head constable, and said there is prima facie evidence to show that the petitioner tortured the deceased. He said he is not inclined to grant bail and that he will pass a detailed order. The judge also expressed a similar opinion in the bail petition of another accused, Murugan, which was listed along with Ganesh's plea.