Virudhunagar: Locals accuse officials of destroying well

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Residents of Arundhathiyar Colony in Manthoppu of Kariapatti on Monday petitioned Collector R Kannan, seeking action against Panchayat President Kaleeswari and her husband, for allegedly closing down a well – the main water source for nearly 25 families.

The residents accused the duo of encroaching upon around 2.5 cents of land, including that of the 70-year-old well, which was reportedly destroyed on the night of October 20. Further, they alleged that the president had hurled casteist slurs at them and threatened them with murder. One of the residents alleged that no action was taken on their earlier petitions. The petitioners sought the immediate intervention of the collector and action against the duo and the officials allegedly supporting them under the SC/ST Act, besides removing the encroachment.