5 more deer dead in CLRI campus, State tells HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Forest Department on Tuesday informed the Madras High Court that five more deer at the Central Leather Research Institute (CLRI) campus were found dead recently due to dog bites and consumption of plastic waste.

The issue pertains to one Muralidharan moving a plea seeking to relocate the deer in Raj Bhavan, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and CLRI in a scientific method. Special government pleader SV Vijay Prashanth submitted to Justices M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha that two deer had died due to dog bite, one due to consumption of plastic waste and another due to accidental fall into a sewage pit.

“One more decomposed body of a deer was found recently for which the cause of death is yet to be ascertained.” A Standard Operating Procedure has been followed for the capture of spotted deer for relocation to alternative suitable habitat, he said, adding that a lot of plastic wastes are strewn and a ban is not strictly enforced inside the IIT-M campus, despite instructions.

The Forest Department during the arguments on Tuesday said, the natural habitat in CLRI was shrinking due to construction of new buildings. The department also requested the bench for time to capture and relocate 15 more deer in the CLRI campus to Guindy children’s park. The court has granted time till January 21 to complete the process and file a detailed status report.

Residents’ plea seeks opening of IIT-M gate

Chennai: Madras High court on Tuesday directed IIT-Madras to consider the representation seeking to open Krishna gate of the institute which was closed recently for public use and dispose of the plea in four weeks. Justices M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha disposed of plea moved by a resident Harikrishnan. According to petitioner, the gate has been used by the residents close to the area for over 50 years and the closure denied quick access to schools. Petitioner also said that students from Vanavani and Kendriya Vidyalaya schools in campus are affected as most of them are forced to take long detour to reach destinations.

Sathankulam case trial will commence on Nov 11: CBI

Madurai: The CBI told the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court that the trial in Sathankulam custodial death case would commence on November 11. Assistant Solicitor General L Victoria Gowri submitted so before Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan when the latter was hearing a bail petition filed by one of the accused police personnel, Sub- Inspector P Ragu Ganesh. Opposing bail petition, she contended that Ganesh was a ‘habitual offender’ and that a similar case of custodial torture is pending against him in the file of the CB-CID. Also pointing out that Ganesh had played a key role in the brutal torture of the deceased traders -- Jeyaraj and Beniks, she stated that his release would lead to tampering of evidence and prayed the judge to dismiss the petition. However, Ganesh’s counsel vehemently denied the allegations.