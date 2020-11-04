STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP functionary Ramayadas hacked to death in Thoothukudi

Published: 04th November 2020 01:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 01:23 AM

Ramayadas’s body was handed over to his relatives after the postmortem examination and he was laid to rest. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A BJP functionary was hacked to death at a tea shop in Thenthiruperai in Thoothukudi district on Tuesday. The man was identified as Ramayadas, secretary of the unorganised workers’ wing under the party’s Thoothukudi South unit. 

Following the killing, the family and relatives of the deceased parts of the Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur road, demanding the police arrest the murderer.

According to sources, the murder occurred on Tuesday morning when Ramayadas was having tea at a shop at the Thenthiruperai bazaar. One M Isakki is alleged to have hacked him to death.

Police sources said Ramayadas, who recently left the DMK to join the BJP, had recently chided one Marikonar after the latter's cows entered his paddy field. It suspected that Marikonar's son, Isakki, murdered Ramayadas in revenge.

As tension prevailed following the murder, Thoothukudi SP S Jeyakumar and Tiruchendur revenue divisional officer Thanapriya held talks with the protesters and promised swift action. 

Meanwhile, some of the deceased's relatives vandalised Marikonar's house, torched a two-wheeler and unleashed a herd of cows. They also prevented reporters from filming the crime scenes and forced them to delete recorded footage. 

"They broke a reporter's cellphone and damaged my video camera," one reporter said. The relatives also stopped police personnel from observing the events, said sources.

Alwarthirunagari police shifted Ramayadas's body to Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital. A case was registered against seven suspects, including Marikonar and Isakki. Of the seven, six were arrested. 

Ramayadas’s body was handed over to his relatives after the postmortem examination and he was laid to rest.

