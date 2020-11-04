STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Is BJP trying to woo retired IAS officer U Sagayam?

He said the parties which have been opposing the yatra would be trying to create ‘disturbances’ and police should take action against them, he added.  

Published: 04th November 2020 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit chief L Murugan called on CM Edappadi K Palaniswami at his camp office and thanked him for ensuring quota in UG medical admission

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two days after news about senior IAS officer U Sagayam seeking voluntary retirement from government service, the online edition of the Vijayabharatham magazine, an RSS mouthpiece in Tamil has almost invited him to join BJP through its editorial titled "Sagayam Yarukku?" (For whom Sagayam is?).

An article of this online magazine says Sagayam's next move has become a hot topic of discussion now and it seems both the DMK and the AIADMK are worried about which way his journey would go once he is relieved from the service.

Recalling Sagayam's past in exposing granite scam and his association with the Makkal Pathai movement, the article said since Sagayam has been holding the slogan "Lanjam Thavirthu Nenjam Nimirnthu (Reject Bribe and hold your head high), it is unlikely that he might turn towards the two Dravidian majors. The magazine also said since actor Rajinikanth launching a political party has become an uncertainty, he would have made calculations about the 'uselessness' of turning towards Congress and other parties.

"If Sagayam is firm on his incorruptibility and straightforwardness, the only party he could choose is BJP which is known for these qualities. Perhaps, the Dravidian majors are in a jittery over the thought that if Sagayam joins the BJP, it's strength would be enhanced," the article added.

Talking to TNIE, BJP State general secretary Professor R Srinivasan, said, "The BJP did not approach him and I don't think he would turn towards our party." When asked about the view expressed in the RSS mouthpiece, a close associate of Sagayam told TNIE: "Sagayam will clear the air once he is relieved from the service and he will announce his future plans."

Already, former IPS officer K Annamalai, retired IRS officer Saravanan Kumaran, and others have joined the BJP during the recent period. Already, BJP State president L Murugan said there would be a key change in January 2021 in Tamil Nadu politics and this has added speculations about more VIPs joining the BJP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
U Sagayam BJP IAS officer Tamil Nadu BJP U Sagayam IAS
India Matters
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case, alleges assault by cops
The registration details of a vehicle available on  the Parivahan Sewa portal
No need to carry RC book, pollution certificates in Kerala
Voters stand in queues patiently awaiting their turn to cast their votes during the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on Tuesday | PTI
‘Parivartan’ looks certain, but it may mean more than Nitish or Tejashwi in Bihar
For representational purposes
Telangana: Grace pass marks for students who missed Inter exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Police walk between emergency vehicles at the scene after gunshots were heard. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in Vienna. | AP
Terror attack by gunmen in Vienna kills five, injures 15 people; attackers sympathised with IS
US Election | 'I believe we're on track to win', says Biden as poll battle remains unpredictable
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp