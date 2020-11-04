Is BJP trying to woo retired IAS officer U Sagayam?

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two days after news about senior IAS officer U Sagayam seeking voluntary retirement from government service, the online edition of the Vijayabharatham magazine, an RSS mouthpiece in Tamil has almost invited him to join BJP through its editorial titled "Sagayam Yarukku?" (For whom Sagayam is?).

An article of this online magazine says Sagayam's next move has become a hot topic of discussion now and it seems both the DMK and the AIADMK are worried about which way his journey would go once he is relieved from the service.

Recalling Sagayam's past in exposing granite scam and his association with the Makkal Pathai movement, the article said since Sagayam has been holding the slogan "Lanjam Thavirthu Nenjam Nimirnthu (Reject Bribe and hold your head high), it is unlikely that he might turn towards the two Dravidian majors. The magazine also said since actor Rajinikanth launching a political party has become an uncertainty, he would have made calculations about the 'uselessness' of turning towards Congress and other parties.

"If Sagayam is firm on his incorruptibility and straightforwardness, the only party he could choose is BJP which is known for these qualities. Perhaps, the Dravidian majors are in a jittery over the thought that if Sagayam joins the BJP, it's strength would be enhanced," the article added.

Talking to TNIE, BJP State general secretary Professor R Srinivasan, said, "The BJP did not approach him and I don't think he would turn towards our party." When asked about the view expressed in the RSS mouthpiece, a close associate of Sagayam told TNIE: "Sagayam will clear the air once he is relieved from the service and he will announce his future plans."

Already, former IPS officer K Annamalai, retired IRS officer Saravanan Kumaran, and others have joined the BJP during the recent period. Already, BJP State president L Murugan said there would be a key change in January 2021 in Tamil Nadu politics and this has added speculations about more VIPs joining the BJP.