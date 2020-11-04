‘Krishnan’s death, a loss to music’ 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The family of violinist TN Krishnan, who passed away on Monday, has requested the public not to personally visit them to convey their condolences.

In a release, the family said, “We deeply appreciate the outpour of support and care from everyone across the world at this time. However, given the current difficult situation around Covid, we request that personal visits of condolence be avoided at this moment.” The last rites of Krishnan will be performed around 10 am on Thursday.

Condolences have poured in from everywhere, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Governor Banwarilal Purohit. In a message, Palaniswami said Krishna’s demise has left the void which cannot be replaced anyone.

“His music will always be in everybody’s ears, ” the CM said. Terming it a loss for the music world, Palaniswami expressed deep condolences to his family members. Purohit said Krishnan was a professor of music in Chennai, who later served as a Dean of the School of Music and Fine Arts at University of Delhi. “His demise is an irreparable loss to India,” Purohit said.

