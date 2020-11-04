STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No inter-state buses this year from Tamil Nadu

As many as 9,510 buses will be operated from Chennai to various parts of the State between November 11 and 13 to help commuters during Deepavali.

Published: 04th November 2020 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 08:29 AM

SETC buses at Koyambedu bus stand in the city. | ( Photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

Mofussil bus services of TNSTC, which are currently terminated at the State borders, will continue during festival. However, the inter-State travellers can travel by train and flight. Currently, special trains and flights are being operated from Chennai to Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Hyderabad and other destinations.

For assistance and grievance redressal, the Transport Department will open a 24-hour call centre. (Call 9445014450 and 9445014436). “As many as 2,000 regular services from Chennai to various parts of the State are currently being operated. In addition, a total of 4,265 special buses will be introduced between November 11 and 13. Thus, 9,510 buses will be operated from Chenai,” Transport Minister MR VIjayabhaskar said on Tuesday.

Similarly, a total of 3,416 special buses will be operated to Chennai from various parts of the State between November 15 and 18. “About 4,610 special buses will also be operated to meet the commuter’s demand outside Chennai city,” he said. Like the previous years, TNSTC and SETC buses will be originated and terminated at temporary bus stands to decongest the MGR CMBT terminus.

Buses bound to Ponneri, Gummidipundi and Oothukottai will run from Madhavaram bus termius, while buses to Puducherry, Cuddalore and  Chidambaram via ECR will ply from K K Nagar MTC bus stand.
“Kumbakonam, Tindivanam, Thanjavur bound buses via Panruti will run from Tambaram Aringnar Anna MEPZ bus stand, and buses to Tiruvannamalai, Neyveli, Panruti via Tindivanam, Polur, Chetpet, Vandavasi will run from Tambaram railway station,” the Minister said. Commuters can book tickets through www.tnstc.in, tnstc official app, www.redbus.in, www.paytm.com and www.busindia.com

