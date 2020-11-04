Stay alert during festival season: C Vijayabaskar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister C Vijayabaskar requested people to adhere to the Covid protocols ahead of the festive and winter season.

“Even when developed countries like Europe and the US have been reporting a second wave and with cases increasing in states like Kerala and Delhi, preventing a second wave in TN is only in the hands of the people.

They should maintain physical distance, wear face masks and follow precautionary guidelines,” he added. The minister further said there was a 99.9 per cent chance of no second infection, while adding that the test positivity rate in the State had come down to 3.5 per cent.

The Health Minister further said that the 7.5 per cent reservation for government school students in medical, dental and Ayush courses is a brainchild of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. There are chances of government students getting 304 MBBS seats.

These figures may increase if the government adds new seats after All India Quota seats are surrendered. Government students can get 91 BDS seats through the quota. The rank list will be released on November 16 and counselling will be conducted in two or three days, he said.