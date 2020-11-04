Summary revision of poll rolls from Nov 16

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls, the summary revision of electoral rolls will commence with publication of draft rolls on November 16. There will be a special campaign for four days (November 21, 22, and December 12, 13) for inclusion, deletion, corrections, etc.. The final rolls would be published on January 20, 2021.

Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Tuesday chaired an all-party meeting to seek views of parties ahead of summary revision. On behalf of the AIADMK, Deputy Speaker Pollachi V Jayaraman said, “We have requested to provide ample opportunities for those who shifted their residences due to pandemic.

Besides, number of booths should also be increased since physical distance must be maintained.” DMK MP RS Bharathi said, in the past, many irregularities took place while deleting names of voters from the electoral rolls, and that should not recur this time.