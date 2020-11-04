STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM launches three mobile Amma Canteens in Chennai, officials say more to come

Officials said the mobile Amma Canteens will not give food in parcels. “The mobile unit also has facilities to dispose of waste and  has an inbuilt hand washing facility,” said an official.

Published: 04th November 2020 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

“While the CM has launched three trucks in the first phase now, 50 more trucks are expected to come soon,” an official said.

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday inaugurated three mobile Amma Canteens which will provide food at a subsidised price in the city.

According to sources, the mobile Amma Canteens will function from 7 am to 10 am in the morning for breakfast, with idly costing Rs 1 and pongal costing Rs 5 on the menu.

Lunch time will be from 12 pm to 3 pm with sambar rice, lemon rice and karuvepillai rice for Rs 5 each while curd rice will be served for Rs 3.

Officials said the mobile Amma Canteens will not give food in parcels. “The mobile unit also has facilities to dispose of waste and  has an inbuilt hand washing facility,” said an official.

Corporation officials said the mobile vehicles would take subsidised food mainly to places where construction workers and labourers are present.

“While the CM has launched three trucks in the first phase now, 50 more trucks are expected to come soon,” an official said.

To purchase these vehicles, the civic body has put to use Rs 100 crore which was allocated for the Amma Canteens this year.

Started in 2013 by late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, the scheme has provided food at affordable rates to lakhs of people in the city and districts.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, close to one crore people in the state benefited from the Amma Canteens, which continued to function even as other restaurants and food outlets were closed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Edappadi Palaniswami Amma Canteen chennai
India Matters
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case, alleges assault by cops
The registration details of a vehicle available on  the Parivahan Sewa portal
No need to carry RC book, pollution certificates in Kerala
Voters stand in queues patiently awaiting their turn to cast their votes during the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on Tuesday | PTI
‘Parivartan’ looks certain, but it may mean more than Nitish or Tejashwi in Bihar
For representational purposes
Telangana: Grace pass marks for students who missed Inter exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Police walk between emergency vehicles at the scene after gunshots were heard. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in Vienna. | AP
Terror attack by gunmen in Vienna kills five, injures 15 people; attackers sympathised with IS
US Election | 'I believe we're on track to win', says Biden as poll battle remains unpredictable
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp