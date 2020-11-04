STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu reports 2,435 COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths in last 24 hours

Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, speaking to reporters, urged the people to follow the government’s instructions on Covid precautions during the festive and winter seasons.

Published: 04th November 2020

Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai.

A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 2,435 Covid-19 cases and 31 deaths on Tuesday taking the tally to 7,31,942 and toll to 11,214.

Chennai reported 669 cases while its neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 136, 90 and 113 cases respectively.

All of the western districts, barring Coimbatore, reported new cases in the double digits. Coimbatore reported 238 cases. With another 2,707 people being discharged after treatment, the State now has 19,201 active cases. According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, among the deceased, two did not have comorbid conditions.

Meanwhile, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, speaking to reporters, urged the people to follow the government’s instructions on Covid precautions during the festive and winter seasons.

"When developed countries like Europe and the US are reporting a second wave of infections and while the number of cases is rising in States like Kerala and Delhi, Tamil Nadu is reporting fewer cases,” he said, adding that the test positivity rate in the State had dropped to 3.5 per cent.

"Last week it was 4 per cent and previously it was 10 per cent,” he said, urging caution during the festival season.

“Self-control is important. There are chances of industrial, family, workplace and festival season clusters forming. Preventing that is in the hands of the people. Test and trace can prevent emergence of a second Covid wave... Tamil Nadu is doing this well," he said.

“People should maintain physical distance, wear face masks and follow Covid norms," he stressed.

The minister said so far 10 lakh people had been fined for violating Covid norms. The State has collected Rs 8 crore in fines.

Also, 2.34 crore people were screened in fever camps and 4,309 fever camps were conducted.
Vijayabaskar claimed there was a “99.9 percent” chance of no second Covid wave. He also claimed that the State was now able to provide Covid test results in 10 hours.

Speaking on medical admissions, the minister said the 7.5 percent reservation for government school students in medical, dental and Ayush courses was the brainchild of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. 

Under the quota, there are chances of 304 government students getting MBBS seats. These figures might increase if the government added any new seats and if any All India Quota seats are surrendered to the state. 

Government students can get 91 BDS seats through the quota, the minister said. The rank list will be released on November 16 and counselling will be conducted two or three days after that, the minister added.

