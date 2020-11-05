As Covid-19 cases fall, Kovai witnesses drop in containment zones

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The number of containment zones in Coimbatore has dropped sharply from 113 last week to just 40 this week. This follows the decline in fresh Covid-19 cases reported from the city over the past week. According to officials at the Coimbatore corporation, this is the first time in the last four months that the city has recorded a drop in the number of containment zones.

Between July and September, there were over 250 containment zones in the city. "In Coimbatore, a containment zone is established when a locality records more than three Covid cases although the number has been set as over five in other districts in the State," a senior official explained.

The official said that the Corporation was still sealing off houses and their surroundings with galvanised steel sheets and when positive cases were reported. Besides, the Corporation has not cut back on the number of fever camps being conducted at the ward levels.

Meanwhile, the city corporation has fined 19,706 people between April 1 and November 2 for not wearing face masks in public places. A total fine of Rs 20.65 lakh has been collected from the violators.

Coimbatore, which reported 220 cases on Wednesday, has reported a total of 44,209 Covid cases. However, 42,601 people have been discharged and the district only has 1,040 active cases as on Wednesday.